Landi Renzo CNG Conversions of Ford 7.3-Liter Attain CARB Approval

Landi Renzo says it has received California Air Resources Board (CARB) certification for its converted Ford compressed natural gas 7.3-liter engine, which is used in Class 4-7 vehicles.

The Landi Renzo “Eco-Ready” dedicated CNG/RNG system for the 7.3-liter engine can be used for airport and hotel shuttle buses, delivery trucks, service trucks, large package trucks and other vocational offerings. Many of these vehicles will be able to take advantage of various clean air grant funding opportunities.

“This accomplishment is a key milestone for clean transportation in the trucking industry,” says Andrea Landi, president of Landi Renzo USA. “It is an ecomobility revolution.”

During the multi-year certification effort, Landi Renzo USA, in partnership with Ford Motor Co., conducted extensive engine and vehicle testing to meet the stringent Ford Q-185 gaseous prep guidelines and demonstrate full useful life durability.

Landi Renzo says this engine platform is the only Ford QVM EPA- and CARB-certified CNG/RNG product in the market. Ford QVM status ensures that converted vehicles remain supported by the OEM warranty.