Landi Renzo Acquires Metatron

Landi Renzo Group has completed the acquisition of a 49% interest in Metatron from Italy Technology Group, the current majority shareholder. Metatron specializes in the research, development, production and marketing of pressure regulators and engine control units for alternative fuels, as well as components for hydrogen technology.

This acquisition is part of a wider transaction, aimed at also purchasing the remaining 51% interest in Metatron from ITG and the other current shareholders, to be finalized by Nov. 30, 2021, with Landi Renzo acquiring a 100% interest in Metatron.

“We are very pleased to have signed this important agreement with Metatron, with whom we share not only our local identity but also strong technical and technological expertise in systems for alternative fuel mobility and a broad-based presence at the international level,” states Stefano Landi, chairman of Landi Renzo Group. “We welcome into our group a company that has always had a leading position in its sector, with a broad, innovative product portfolio and top-tier management.”

“This deal will allow us to expedite implementation of our development plan in the medium- and heavy-duty segment, with an offer of both natural gas, bio-methane and LNG, and hydrogen solutions, and immediately positions us as a leader in a segment that we expect to grow rapidly in the coming years,” comments Cristiano Musi, CEO of Landi Renzo Group.