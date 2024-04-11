Lamppost Charging: Taking It to the Streets of US Cities

Voltpost, the lamppost electric vehicle charging company, is developing and deploying EV charging projects in major U.S. metropolitan areas including New York, Chicago and Detroit this spring.

The company retrofits lampposts into a modular and upgradable Level 2 EV charging platform powered by a mobile app. This first-of-a-kind platform provides people convenient and affordable charging while reducing the installation cost and time, maintenance and footprint of chargers for communities.

While Voltpost can serve any EV, the lamppost charging platform proves particularly valuable for urban EV drivers living in multi-unit housing who lack dedicated parking spaces and have nowhere to charge an EV near their home. Voltpost can install a charger in one to two hours for a fraction of the cost with no construction, trenching or extensive permitting processes. The ease of installation helps bring more EV charging to underserved communities, high-density areas and other “charging deserts.”

“Voltpost is striving to make EV chargers as common as the traditional lamppost,” says Jeff Prosserman, co-founder and CEO of Voltpost. “We are empowering people with convenient and affordable charging access that fits into the fabric of the built environment. As we bring our differentiated curbside and parking lot charging solution to market, we are confident that Voltpost will build more sustainable and resilient communities by decarbonizing mobility.”

The Voltpost curbside EV charging solution features: