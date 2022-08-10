Lafarge Installs First of 100 EV Charging Stations for Light-Duty Fleet

Lafarge Canada, a member of Holcim Group, has opened the company’s first four electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in Canada at its Kent Ave Ready Mix Concrete Plant in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The project was initiated in March of 2022 by Lafarge’s Vancouver team with support from Lafarge Canada for secured funding of $50,000 and an additional $20,000 from the CleanBC Go EV charger rebate program administered by BC Hydro.

The Kent Ave stations are the first of 100 charging stations planned for installation at 30 sites across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba to create the infrastructure to support Lafarge Western Canada’s transition of its light-duty vehicle fleet to EVs by 2025.

The Kent Ave stations are accessible to all employees who drive electric vehicles or would like to transition their personal vehicle to electric or hybrid models.

“We are thrilled that Western Canada has opened the first electric vehicle charging stations to kick-start this exciting effort planned across our Canada operations to advance our goal of net-zero as part of our environmental commitments,” says Brad Kohl, CEO of Lafarge, Western Canada.

Lafarge Western Canada’s transition of its light-duty fleet to hybrid and EVs by 2025 will include the full-time sales and logistics operations in British Columbia, Northern Alberta and Southern Alberta.