Kuehne+Nagel Using Zeem Fleet Services at LAX

Zeem Solutions, an electric vehicle fleet-as-a-service (FaaS) provider, says logistics firm Kuehne+Nagel is operating electric box trucks for air cargo freight forwarding via Zeem’s fleet service.

The initiative is part of the Kuehne+Nagel’s sustainable airport corridor initiative, which provides commercial battery-electric vehicles and charging solutions for shippers interested in zero-emission pickup and delivery at Los Angeles’ LAX airport and elsewhere.

Under the model developed by Zeem, Kuehne+Nagel fleet drivers arrive at Zeem’s Los Angeles EV depot, park their personal cars, and drive away with a fully charged medium- or heavy-duty electric vehicle to run their routes.

“We work closely with our fleet operators to make the transition to EVs smooth and seamless,” says Paul Gioupis, co-founder and CEO of Zeem. “We’re pleased to work with Kuehne+Nagel to help them reduce their emissions footprint and roll out electric trucks nationwide, while achieving an EV operating cost near a typical diesel truck.”

Zeem offers Class 2-8 vehicles, from which Kuehne+Nagel selected Sea Electric Hino 195 Class 5 box trucks, Lightning 6500 XD Class 6 box trucks and Volvo VNR Electric Class 8 semi-trucks. The trucks are wrapped in Kuehne+Nagel distinctive graphics to help spread awareness that the company is delivering on its zero-emission commitments.

The company uses the electric trucks to make pickups and deliveries serving regional warehouses and distribution centers within a 60-90 mile radius of LAX. Drivers learn to maximize mileage on a charge with training from the Zeem team, which helps drivers optimize range through proper use of regenerative braking, while gaining other new operating skills.

“Not only were we able to start operating electric trucks immediately, without waiting for long vehicle lead times or building and installing any EV charging, which made it an easy and cost-effective decision, but we were also able to advance our own company’s goals of achieving a zero-carbon future,” says Kuehne+Nagel’s Bill Kascel.