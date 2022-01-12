Kroger, Nuro Debut New Autonomous Vehicles for Grocery Delivery Service

The Kroger Co. and Nuro are expanding their collaboration with the introduction of Nuro’s third-generation autonomous delivery vehicle.

In 2018, the grocery retailer and the autonomous vehicle company announced a partnership to deliver fresh groceries with all-electric, autonomous vehicles.

“Our expanded collaboration with Nuro supports Kroger’s commitment to provide fresh food, at a great value – all without asking our customers to compromise,” states Yael Cosset, Kroger’s senior vice president and chief information officer. “The role of autonomous vehicles in our seamless ecosystem continues to increase, contributing to meeting our customers in the context of their day without compromising on the quality or value, while contributing to our long-term growth and sustainability goals.”

Leveraging Nuro’s new third-generation vehicles, Kroger will continue to grow its digital offerings in Houston.

“We are thrilled to expand our longstanding strategic partnership with Kroger and further our shared vision for the future of goods delivery,” says Dave Ferguson, Nuro co-founder and president. “We look forward to leveraging our third-generation, and most advanced, autonomous vehicle to date to continue to build on the success of this program.”

The all-electric, autonomous vehicles support Kroger’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste social and environmental impact plan. The adoption of all-electric vehicles is aligned with Kroger’s commitment to reduce our corporate greenhouse gas emissions, and also allows customers to choose delivery options that help them reduce their climate impacts.

“We are excited to expand our collaboration with Nuro here in Houston, one of the largest cities in the U.S.,” comments Laura Gump, president of the Houston Kroger division. “Our associates, customers and city embrace innovation and we are thrilled to be able to soon provide this enterprising grocery delivery service to even more shoppers across the region.”