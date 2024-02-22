Knapheide Upfits REE Automotive’s First Demo P7-C By-Wire Chassis Cab

REE Automotive Ltd.’s first demo P7-C fully by-wire chassis cab has arrived in the U.S. and has completed its upfitting at Knapheide in Quincy, Illinois.

Knapheide, a manufacturer of work truck bodies and truck beds, upfitted the P7-C with its KUV body, which creates optimized organization for technicians by dividing the storage space into manageable compartments externally accessible from either side of the body. By working together, REE and Knapheide will allow fleets the flexibility they need when selecting a body for their fully by-wire electric vehicles.

“With REE’s first-of-its-kind fully by-wire vehicle technology and Knapheide’s proven excellence with work truck bodies, we believe that REE and Knapheide will be able to provide the right body and equipment solutions for vocational fleets across North America,” says Tali Miller, chief business officer of REE Automotive. “Once upfitted, vocational fleets will be able to experience and drive REE vehicles on their routes and use it in their everyday activities. This is where we believe REE vehicles will really shine.”

“We are happy to work with REE and its authorized dealer network to put our world-class bodies on their fully flat, full by-wire chassis,” says Chris Weiss, vice president of engineering for Knapheide. “We are committed to making the upfit process seamless for fleet owners and providing them with a tailored experience that will result in a customized vehicle solution they’re excited to drive.”

REE is an automotive technology company that allows companies to build EVs of various shapes and sizes on its modular platforms. With complete design freedom, vehicles Powered by REE are equipped with the REEcorner, which packs critical vehicle components (steering, braking, suspension, powertrain and control) into a single compact module positioned between the chassis and wheel.

As the first company to certify a fully by-wire vehicle in the U.S., REE’s proprietary by-wire technology for drive, steer and brake control eliminates the need for mechanical connection. Using four identical REEcorners enables REE to make a flat EV platform with more room for passengers, cargo and batteries.