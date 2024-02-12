KMB, Metric Engineering Team Up to Design EV Hubs for St. Augustine, Florida

KMB Design Group LLC is collaborating with Metric Engineering for the design of 13 electric vehicle hubs in the historic city of St. Augustine, Florida. This innovative project, undertaken in partnership with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), aims to revolutionize transportation infrastructure while preserving the city’s rich cultural heritage.

The scope of services for this groundbreaking initiative includes the deployment of cutting-edge transportation technologies such as smart parking systems, bicycle and pedestrian enhancements, EV charging stations and other transportation improvements throughout the city. Leveraging its expertise in sustainable infrastructure development, KMB will lead the feasibility and detailed design for the deployment of all 13 EV hub locations, which will support Level 3 DCFC charging stations.

Besides facilitating EV charging, each hub location will undergo evaluation for additional renewable energy solutions, including solar and battery energy storage. This holistic approach underscores KMB’s commitment to advancing environmentally sustainable transportation solutions that benefit both residents and visitors to St. Augustine.

St. Augustine, founded in 1565 by Spanish admiral Pedro Menéndez de Avilés, holds the distinction of being the oldest city in the U.S. and is renowned for its stunning Spanish Colonial architecture.

“We are very proud to have been selected by Metric Engineering and the city of St. Augustine to design their electric vehicle hubs,” says Stephen Banks, president of KMB. “A fundamental element of our design philosophy will be integrating this new technology seamlessly into the historic architecture of the city, ensuring a harmonious blend of innovation and tradition.”

