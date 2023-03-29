Klean Industries, Nikola Partner to Convert Fleets and Develop Green Energy Projects

Klean Industries Inc., a company focused on the recovery of clean energy and resources from waste, has executed a memorandum of understanding with Nikola Corporation, a designer and manufacturer of heavy-duty commercial battery-electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, and energy supply and infrastructure solutions via its HYLA brand.

The companies intend to collaborate and encourage the adoption of Nikola Class 8 zero-emission vehicles with Klean’s partners, and feedstock suppliers while developing green hydrogen supply and dispensing infrastructure in the United States and Canada. Nikola will evaluate offtake opportunities from green hydrogen projects being developed by Klean and its partners involving hydroelectric, wind and solar power in the Pacific Northwest and Canada. Utilizing Klean’s green hydrogen, the companies will also work together to convert Klean’s logistics partners’ truck fleets to Nikola Class 8 zero-emission vehicles.

Both Klean and Nikola see a significant opportunity to collaborate on projects where Klean and its partners operate recycling, resource recovery and waste-to-energy plants. This relationship is synergistic, as both parties see zero-emission logistics as a key part of delivering holistic supply chain solutions that facilitate the development of the low-carbon hydrogen economy, with the goal of zero waste to landfill.

“Klean’s vision of utilizing a green hydrogen fleet of trucks in their tire recycling ecosystem is a clear indication of the company’s commitment to creating a better, more sustainable future,” says Carey Mendes, Nikola, president energy. “With its longer driving range and zero emissions, the Nikola Tre hydrogen electric vehicle is poised to revolutionize the trucking industry and change the way we think about transportation.”