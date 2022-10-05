Kit Carson Electric Cooperative Receives N.M. DOT Award for EV Charging Stations

The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) has selected Kit Carson Electric Cooperative Inc.’s (KCEC) proposed electric vehicle (EV) projects to receive $800,000 in grant funds appropriated to the NMDOT by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, Section 9901 State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds.

The NMDOT award for KCEC will provide funding for engineering services, design and installation of EV DC fast charging stations across seven New Mexico locations under the NMDOT Level 3 Direct Current Electric Vehicle Charging Station Grant Program.

KCEC began establishing EV charging stations throughout its service area in 2019 as part of its plan to be among the cleanest, most cost-effective electric cooperatives in America. With the new charging sites, KCEC will have 50 total EV charging stations.

“With these new charging stations, we are providing our members with expanded clean energy economy services that improve quality of life and economic opportunity in our region,” says Luis A. Reyes, Jr., CEO of KCEC. “We are thrilled that the NMDOT shares our vision to ensure EV services are available to our community as well as to our valued New Mexico tourism visitors.”

The new charging stations are targeted to be operational around 2023.