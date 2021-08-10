Kia Chooses Nexen Tire to Supply Tires for New Electric Vehicle

Nexen Tire’s ROADIAN GTX EV and N’FERA Sport EVs are being fitted to the EV6, Kia’s first electric vehicle model that is based on Hyundai Motor Group’s Electric Global Modular Platform. The EV6 has a performance of more than 475 km on a single charge. When using the state of charge mode, the car can charge from 10% to 80% in 18 minutes for ultra-fast charging.

The ROADIAN GTX EV, fitted in size 235/55R19 101H, is a premium all-season tire that meets all of the requirements of an electric vehicle in terms of safety, durability and low noise. The N’FERA Sport EV, fitted in size 235/55R19 105V XL, improves on high-speed stability and handling performance while providing maximum grip and braking power on both wet and dry surfaces.

The two electric vehicle tires were designed and tailored to provide higher abrasion resistance as well as minimize tire road noise by employing noise reduction system by about 5dB compared to existing products.

Nexen Tire already began supplying OE for Kia’s Soul EV and U.S. EV startup Canoo.