Keolis Operating CNG, Hydrogen, Electric Buses for Foothill Transit

Foothill Transit, a transportation agency that operates in Southern California’s San Gabriel and Pomona Valleys, has awarded Keolis North America a new contract to continue operating services from Foothill’s Pomona, Calif., location.

The four-year contract extends Keolis’ maintenance and operations activities for 147 vehicles that operate on electricity, compressed natural gas and hydrogen. Foothill Transit is in the process of introducing a fleet of 33 hydrogen-fueled New Flyer buses and is commissioning a 25,000-gallon hydrogen fueling tank in Pomona.

“Foothill Transit’s continued partnership with Keolis helps streamline our transition to a fully zero-emissions fleet and more sustainable transit,” says Foothill Transit Executive Board Chair Corey Calaycay. “Our collaboration is good for our customers and our region.”

Keolis was previously awarded an eight-year contract in 2017 to implement its passenger-centric approach to operations and maintenance. In 2022, Foothill Transit redefined the terms and duration of the contract due to market conditions and economic realities in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This contract will support Foothill Transit’s goal of a 100 percent renewable fleet by 2030, a model for the industry,” says CEO of Keolis North America, David Scorey.

Keolis’ operations for Foothill Transit include 14 local routes within the San Gabriel Valley and four express routes to downtown Los Angeles and Pasadena.