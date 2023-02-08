Kentucky Transit Fleet Adding CNG Buses, Hybrid Paratransits

Lextran, the transit agency serving great Lexington, Ky., has been awarded $3 million in federal grant dollars under the Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement (CMAQ) program to purchase four compressed natural gas (CNG) buses and six hybrid-electric paratransit vehicles.

Lextran’s award was one of seven projects funded to reduce traffic congestion and improve air quality.

“With this award, Lextran will become an even more reliable and climate-friendly option for the community,” says Jill Barnett, Lextran’s general manager. “Replacing four diesel buses with lower-emissions CNG and six gas-powered paratransit vehicles with hybrid-electric alternatives will help modernize Lextran’s fleet and improve air quality in our region.”

CMAQ is a competitive federal program administered through the Department of Rural and Municipal Aid of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC).