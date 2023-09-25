Kentucky School District Deploying Type C, D Electric Buses

Blue Bird Corp. says it is supplying 13 electric school buses to the Bowling Green Independent School District (BGISD) in Kentucky.

The school district serves approximately 4,400 students in eight schools. BGISD recently launched a pilot program to expand its school bus fleet with zero-emission vehicles.

Blue Bird will provide ten Vision and three All American electric school buses to BGISD. Vision Type C electric buses can carry 72 students for up to 120 miles on a single charge. All American Type D electric buses can transport up to 84 students for the same distance. Depending on the charging infrastructure, both model buses take between three and eight hours to recharge fully.

The vehicles will travel up to 75 miles on seven routes each school day, as they pick up and transport around 2,300 students to and from schools.

“Bowling Green Independent Schools could not be more excited about ushering in a new era of zero-emission student transportation by acquiring our first 13 state-of-the-art electric school buses,” says BGISD Superintendent Gary Fields. “We are looking forward to a successful pilot program and to building on our relationship with Blue Bird.”

Bowling Green Independent Schools received a $5,135,000 grant through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) 2022 Clean School Bus Rebate Program to purchase its Blue Bird electric school bus fleet.