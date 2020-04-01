Karma Develops E-Flex Platform for Electric Mobility

Karma Automotive, a California-based electric vehicle (EV) company, has introduced the Karma E-Flex Platform, a chassis that will offer EV mobility solutions ranging from autonomously-driven utility vans, to ‘every-day’ driver vehicles to high-performance supercars.

The goal of Karma’s project will demonstrate their growing capabilities and highlight the E-Flex Platform’s core high-tech applications including autonomy, software and hardware, artificial intelligence and advanced transportation solutions.

“We created a physical product that can be formatted into five different products, what others have called a one-dimensional skateboard, but what we call our E-Flex Platform, a multi-use solution,” says Kevin Pavlov, COO of Karma Automotive.

“There are up to 22 different possible configurations available, covering various battery-packaging variants and different drive motor drive systems. We can deliver a wide range of configurations dependent on the builder’s priority,” he adds.

Karma recognized a high demand within the EV market to develop a new electrified platform with increased versatility. Prior to Karma’s E-Flex Platform, the cost required to develop, test, certify and build a new EREV or BEV platform has been prohibitive, requiring as much as a billion-dollar investment for manufacturers. Karma’s versatile E-Flex Platform will allow vehicle manufacturers faster entry into the EV market at a substantially reduced development cost, notes the company.

Photo: Karma’s E-Flex platform currently supports the company’s 2020 Revero GT extended-range electric vehicle (EREV)