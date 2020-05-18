Karma Automotive Unveils New Modular E-Flex Platform

Karma Automotive has unveiled its newest flexible and modular E-Flex platform with two motor all-wheel drive (AWD) and extended-range electric vehicle (EREV) architecture. The new platform is the final of five demonstration projects designed to illustrate Karma’s technical direction and capabilities using EREV and battery electric vehicle (BEV) based rolling chassis systems.

Engineered with a wide range of solutions in mind, Karma’s newest flexible electric platform can be used for pickup trucks, SUVs, last-mile utility solutions and more. Karma’s AWD extended range E-Flex platform offers a single motor e-drive unit on the front and rear respectively, providing the safety of AWD with enhanced acceleration and handling. The platform is equipped with Karma’s new silicon carbide (SiC) inverter e-drive system and features an 80 kWh flat floor battery. It is targeted to achieve an all-electric range up to 240 miles, and when combined with EREV, it extends the range up to 495 miles, depending on configuration and commercial application.

All Karma E-Flex platforms leverage the company’s proprietary technology, manufacturing and design services to offer partners electric mobility solutions. Using the Karma E-Flex Platform, vehicle manufacturers can optimize development costs to engineer, test, certify and build an EREV or BEV platform, allowing electrification of their products with greater speed and efficiency.

“We’re very excited about this platform, and how it can be used to improve our customers’ speed to market. Our AWD extended range platform has the longest range and widest configuration of all our E-Flex platforms,” says Kevin Pavlov, COO of Karma Automotive.

“For instance, in a pickup truck application, this platform’s EREV technology may allow the driver to negotiate steeper grades and get better performance throughout their driving pattern, which is beneficial for pulling trailers or carrying full payloads,” he adds.

The Karma’s E-Flex platform solutions are developed at the Karma Innovation and Customization Center (KICC), Karma’s assembly plant in Moreno Valley, Calif. All E-Flex platforms feature proven Karma technology including production Revero GT drive motors in various configurations, gearbox, suspension, subframes, steering, battery and electrical systems, in addition to production body structure parts. Most components have achieved over a million miles of Karma testing and in-market validation, ensuring Karma’s proven knowledge and award-winning vehicle technology are featured in each platform.

Photo: Karma Automotive’s BEV rolling chassis