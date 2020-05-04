Karma Automotive Unveils Extended Range E-Flex Platform

Karma Automotive has unveieled its E-Flex utility van platform with extended range electric vehicle (EREV) architecture. The new platform is one of five demonstration projects designed to illustrate Karma’s technical direction and capabilities through the use of EREV and battery electric (BEV) chassis systems.

Karma’s new EREV E-Flex Van platform provides the ability to have flexible all-electric range up to 200 miles, and combined range of over 400 miles depending upon configurations and commercial applications. The EREV van platform can also be retrofitted to products including commercial delivery fleet vehicles, shuttle buses, tradesman service vehicles, camper vans and more. The technology provides a host of benefits including sustainable driving with extended range due to the on-board generator, adherence to clean air zones for city driving and quieter transport for passengers.

Karma’s E-Flex Platform leverages the company’s proprietary technology, manufacturing and design services to offer partners electric mobility solutions. Using the Karma E-Flex Platform, vehicle manufacturers can optimize development costs to engineer, test, certify and build an EREV or BEV platform, allowing electrification of their products with greater efficiency.

“Electrification represents a growing shift in the mobility industry, not only in consumer vehicles but in commercial vehicles as well. Karma offers electric platform solutions for partners’ new and existing products,” says Lewis Liu, vice president of business development at Karma Automotive.

“Our Karma EREV E-Flex van platform offers a variety of e-powertrain configurations and a flexible design. We provide the canvas for our partners to create mobility solutions their way, while integrating Karma technology that has been featured and validated by our 2020 Revero GT on the road today,” he adds.

The EREV Van platform can be delivered as a powertrain kit for existing chassis or can be delivered as the E-Flex platforms. These solutions are developed at the Karma Innovation and Customization Center (KICC), Karma’s assembly plant in Moreno Valley, Calif. All E-Flex platforms feature Karma technology including production Revero GT drive motors in various configurations, gearbox, suspension, subframes and steering, in addition to production body structure parts. Most components have achieved over a million miles of Karma testing and in-market validation, ensuring Karma’s proven knowledge and award-winning vehicle technology are featured in each platform.

The EREV van platform is the latest in a series of development projects featuring the Karma E-Flex Platform. Other Karma E-Flex platform exhibitions recently showcased include the company’s EREV platform, a BEV van equipped with SAE 1 Level 4 autonomous technology, and a high-performance platform with supercar-capable architecture. Additional components also available include Karma’s new SiC inverters.

Photo: Karma’s new EREV E-Flex van platform