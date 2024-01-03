Kansas Designates Over $4.6 Million in Federal Funds for Six EV Locations

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly says more than $4.6 million in federal funds will be directed to the first six locations selected for the state’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula program. With existing fast-charging stations spread across the Interstate 70 and I-135 corridors, these selected locations will fill gaps in EV charging stations along the state’s major highways and Interstate system.

“As more electric cars and trucks make their way onto Kansas roadways, they will need access to adequate charging facilities,” says Kelly. “With these awards, we’ll ensure electric vehicle charging stations are accessible to all Kansans for local and long-distance trips.”

The awarded projects must provide a minimum 20% local cash match, bringing the total investment to over $5.8 million. The six new direct current (DC) fast-charging stations are awarded to these Kansas locations:

Emporia, Flying J, 4215 W Hwy 50 (I-35)

Garden City, Love’s, 3285 E U.S. 50 (U.S. 400)

Cherokee, Pete’s, 20 U.S. 400

Fredonia, Pete’s, 2400 E Washington St. (U.S. 400)

Belleville, Love’s, 1356 US Highway 81 (U.S. 81)

Pratt, Casey’s, 1900 E 1st St (U.S. 400)

“These six new stations will give more Kansans the option to drive electric vehicles,” said Tami Alexander, transportation electrification manager at the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT). “KDOT is committed to enhancing the access and convenience for EV users by leveraging the federal match to build a robust, connected and sustainable EV charging network.”

NEVI formula funds require EV charging stations to be located along designated Alternative Fuel Corridors, be available every 50 miles and within one travel mile of the AFC, be capable of providing a minimum of 600 kW of power, and charge four vehicles simultaneously. Charging stations must also always be accessible to the public and provide other amenities such as restrooms, refreshments and shelter from inclement weather. When all AFCs in the state are certified as fully built-out, KDOT may use funds for EV charging infrastructure on any public road or other publicly accessible locations. Future opportunities will be announced on the Charge Up Kansas page on KDOT’s IKE website at https://ike.ksdot.gov/charge-up-kansas.