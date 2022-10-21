John Schwegman Leads Commercial EV Growth for Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive Inc., an electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, has hired John Schwegman as its chief commercial officer (CCO) for Mullen’s line of commercial vehicles.

Prior to joining Mullen, Schwegman spent 35 years of his career at General Motors (GM), where he held various executive-level roles in which he led global teams across four continents. At GM, he oversaw the growth of commercial product lines, repositioned core brands, developed Chevrolet’s core EV prioritization, relaunched GM’s previously retired medium-duty commercial fleet business and more.

Schwegman’s primary focus will be on growth strategy for Mullen’s lineup of commercial EVs, covering Class 1 through Class 6 of light- and medium-duty trucks. Mullen’s current commercial vehicle lineup includes Class 1 and 2 EV cargo vans. Mullen recently made a majority acquisition of Bollinger Motors, whose portfolio includes Class 3 through Class 6 commercial vehicles. Schwegman will oversee new enterprise and fleet sales opportunities across all Mullen-Bollinger commercial vehicle categories.

“John has tremendous experience in commercial automotive sales, and this makes him a highly strategic addition to Mullen,” says David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. “We are very excited to have John on board; he will play a central role as CCO in the product planning and business development of our commercial vehicle division.”

“After an exciting career with GM, I decided to look further into the overall EV landscape,” Schwegman states. “I was impressed with Mullen’s strategic approach, including the portfolio, the plants and Mullen’s speed to market. Mullen’s strategy, combined with my experience in commercial vehicles and strong relationship with fleets and dealers, will allow us to build a very competitive commercial EV story.”