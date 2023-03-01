J.D. Power: Rivian R1T Ranks Highest Among EVs

According to the new J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Electric Vehicle Experience (EVX) Ownership Study, owners’ satisfaction with their overall experience is shifting to more traditional factors such as quality and styling as more battery electric vehicle (BEV) models become available for purchase.

In its first year of eligibility, the Rivian R1T ranks highest overall, with a satisfaction score of 794 (on a 1,000-point scale). Owners have high levels of satisfaction with the driving enjoyment and interior/exterior styling factors.

MINI Cooper Electric ranks highest in the mass market segment, with a score of 782, supported by the highest satisfaction score of any EV model in the study’s highest-weighted index factor, quality and reliability.

“The electric vehicle landscape is changing quickly, and newer models are bringing in more mainstream, first-time EV buyers,” says Brent Gruber, executive director of the EV practice at J.D. Power. “Recent vehicle launches from both new brands and traditional automakers have had a profound effect on what factors are most important in the ownership experience. Today’s EV owners are looking for quality, reliability, driving enjoyment, safety and technology features.”

The following are key findings of the 2023 study:

Differences notable between premium and mass market segments: For a third consecutive year, owners of mass market BEVs cite infotainment as the most problematic category (19.2 problems experienced per 100 vehicles, or PP100). Among premium BEV owners, the most problematic categories are squeaks and rattles (17.5 PP100) and exterior (13.6 PP100).

The largest gap in satisfaction between owners of premium and mass market BEVs is availability of public charging, which is greatly influenced by the Tesla network of chargers. Among premium BEV owners, satisfaction with public charging availability is 589, while satisfaction among mass market BEV owners is 341.

Towing more satisfying for EV truck owners: New to the study this year are survey questions specific to EV trucks regarding towing. Interestingly, satisfaction is higher among EV truck owners who have used their vehicle for towing (779) than among owners who have not towed (753). Satisfaction with driving range is higher among owners who have towed (635) than among those who have not towed (617), and satisfaction with accuracy of stated range also is higher (707 vs. 680, respectively). Truck manufacturers that proactively communicate the effect that towing has on range – like they do with gas mileage – seems to help set owner expectations.

Changing landscape of first-time BEV owners: The study shows an increase of 11 percentage points from 2022 in the rate of first-time BEV ownership, rising to 85% from 74%. However, with a host of new product offerings, the mass market BEV segment is attracting new owners at a more rapid rate, as the percentage of first-time BEV owners in the segment jumped to 89% from 67% in 2022.

While more vehicle shoppers are being drawn to EV ownership, satisfaction among first-time BEV owners is higher than among veteran BEV owners in only one category: vehicle quality and reliability (756 vs. 749, respectively).

In the mass market segment, 68% of first-time BEV owners say that expected lower running costs and tax credits/incentives were the primary reasons for purchase, while driving performance is the most frequently cited purchase reason (75%) among first-time premium BEV owners.