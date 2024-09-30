J.B. Hunt Adds 20 Nikola Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. has added 20 Nikola Tre fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) to expand sustainability solutions for customers with freight needs along the West Coast.
“Our expertise, resources and relationships uniquely position us to help our customers pursue and realize their sustainability goals,” says Greer Woodruff, executive vice president of safety, sustainability and maintenance at J.B. Hunt. “Zero-emission vehicles such as these will help along the path to generate viable, sustainable options that help customers advance their efforts to reduce carbon emissions in their supply chain while also helping J.B. Hunt progress on its sustainability journey.”
Several of the new FCEVs are anticipated to support J.B. Hunt Intermodal operations in California and will primarily be used for port and drayage transport. They are expected to help alleviate growing shipper concerns with recent requirements in the state aimed at reducing carbon emissions and adopting zero-emission vehicle technology, specifically rules from the California Air Resource Board (CARB) and the South Coast AQMD’s Warehouse Actions and Investments to Reduce Emissions (WAIRE) program.
Customers can eliminate WAIRE fees and reduce their carbon footprint by working with J.B. Hunt to schedule zero-emission vehicle pick-ups and deliveries.
The Nikola FCEVs will join the 200-plus alternative-powered equipment vehicles that J.B. Hunt currently operates on behalf of customers, which includes battery electric-, hydrogen electric- and renewable natural gas (RNG)-powered vehicles. Fueling and infrastructure support will be provided by Nikola via its HYLA brand. J.B. Hunt purchased three Nikola FCEVs in 2023 that are currently supporting dedicated customer operations.
Besides incorporating alternative-powered equipment, J.B. Hunt’s sustainability offerings for customers include:
- Intermodal conversion — J.B. Hunt converts over-the-road shipments to rail, which on average reduces a shipment’s carbon footprint by 65% versus highway truck transportation. Over the past decade, J.B. Hunt’s intermodal service has helped avoid an estimated 30 million metric tons of CO2e emissions from over-the-road truck transportation.
- Empty-mile reduction — By using its J.B. Hunt 360 technology platform, the company secures backhaul capacity for customers, driving out millions of empty miles every year. In 2023, J.B. Hunt helped avoid more than 4 million empty miles.
- J.B. Hunt Carbon Diet Services — This best-practices guide is used to advise customers on cost-effective means to reduce carbon emissions intensity using the company’s carbon diet methodology. It includes the company’s CLEAN Transport Carbon Calculator used to determine a customer’s carbon footprint.
- CLEAN Transport program — Through this carbon-neutral shipping offering, J.B. Hunt provides a flexible method to acquire carbon offset credits equivalent to the emissions produced by customer shipments.