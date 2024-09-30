J.B. Hunt Adds 20 Nikola Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. has added 20 Nikola Tre fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) to expand sustainability solutions for customers with freight needs along the West Coast.

“Our expertise, resources and relationships uniquely position us to help our customers pursue and realize their sustainability goals,” says Greer Woodruff, executive vice president of safety, sustainability and maintenance at J.B. Hunt. “Zero-emission vehicles such as these will help along the path to generate viable, sustainable options that help customers advance their efforts to reduce carbon emissions in their supply chain while also helping J.B. Hunt progress on its sustainability journey.”

Several of the new FCEVs are anticipated to support J.B. Hunt Intermodal operations in California and will primarily be used for port and drayage transport. They are expected to help alleviate growing shipper concerns with recent requirements in the state aimed at reducing carbon emissions and adopting zero-emission vehicle technology, specifically rules from the California Air Resource Board (CARB) and the South Coast AQMD’s Warehouse Actions and Investments to Reduce Emissions (WAIRE) program.

Customers can eliminate WAIRE fees and reduce their carbon footprint by working with J.B. Hunt to schedule zero-emission vehicle pick-ups and deliveries.

The Nikola FCEVs will join the 200-plus alternative-powered equipment vehicles that J.B. Hunt currently operates on behalf of customers, which includes battery electric-, hydrogen electric- and renewable natural gas (RNG)-powered vehicles. Fueling and infrastructure support will be provided by Nikola via its HYLA brand. J.B. Hunt purchased three Nikola FCEVs in 2023 that are currently supporting dedicated customer operations.

Besides incorporating alternative-powered equipment, J.B. Hunt’s sustainability offerings for customers include: