J.B. Hunt Adding Nikola Zero-Emission Class 8 Trucks to Fleet

Fortune 500 transportation company J.B. Hunt is purchasing 13 Nikola zero-emission Class 8 trucks – 10 battery-electric and three hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles – as a part of its emissions-reduction strategies.

These trucks will be located at facilities servicing J.B. Hunt’s key routes, including in the greater Los Angeles and Phoenix areas.

Nikola’s hydrogen arm, HYLA, will supply the hydrogen and fueling infrastructure.

“It’s important for us to be at the forefront of new technologies and innovative solutions that have the potential to change the way we move freight,” says Nick Hobbs, chief operating officer and president of contract services at J.B. Hunt. “These zero-emission trucks from Nikola advance our progress towards achieving our ambitious goal to reduce carbon emission intensity through viable solutions.”

In November 2022, J.B. Hunt set an ambitious goal to reduce carbon emission intensity 32% by 2034 (with a 2019 baseline). Incorporating alternative powered equipment into its fleet is one of three key focus areas in reaching the goal.

In 2017, J.B. Hunt was one of the first companies to place an order for an all-electric heavy-duty Class 8 truck and began incorporating electric vehicles into operations this year.