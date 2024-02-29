IVECO Receives Order for 178 S-Way CNG Trucks from DHL’s German Division

IVECO, the brand of Iveco Group that designs, manufactures and markets light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, has received an order for the supply of 178 S-Way compressed natural gas (CNG) trucks to the Post & Parcel Germany division of DHL.

This order will expand DHL’s sustainable fleet, furthering its commitment to reducing carbon footprint and contributing to decarbonization of road transport. The new trucks will be primarily used for inter-hub transport at DHL parcel centers, customer pick-ups and urban deliveries to post offices.

The IVECO S-Way CNG trucks are equipped with Cursor engines from FPT Industrial — the Iveco Group brand specializing in low-environmental impact powertrains — that can be powered by bio-CNG. Bio-CNG is a sustainable renewable fuel derived from waste and residual materials; its use can reduce carbon dioxide emissions by up to 95% compared with a diesel engine and, if the gas is sourced from manure, could even achieve a negative carbon footprint of up to –120%.

“Compressed natural gas technology is currently the most mature solution on the market for reducing emissions, and our IVECO S-Way CNG ensures extremely efficient performance, while maximizing the benefits of the most eco-friendly fuels available today,” says Luca Sra, president, Truck Business Unit, Iveco Group. “We are proud to partner with DHL in their efforts to reduce their environmental impact and contribute to a more sustainable future.”