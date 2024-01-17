Iveco Unit Will Supply 411 Electric Buses to Transit Company in Rome, Italy

IVECO BUS, the urban, intercity and tourist bus brand of Iveco Group, has won its largest electric bus contract in Italy to date for the supply of 411 battery electric vehicles to ATAC S.p.A. Azienda per la Mobilità, the public transport company of Rome, Italy’s capital city.

This contract is valued at more than 300 million euros and is part of ATAC’s strategic plan to offer increasingly sustainable, efficient and accessible mobility. The agreement comprises not only the new electric buses, measuring either 12 or 18 meters in length, but also a 10-year full-service maintenance plan for each.

The first deliveries are expected by the end of 2024, and all the remaining buses are to be delivered by mid-2026. This investment demonstrates Rome’s reliance on IVECO BUS to provide viable solutions as one of ATAC’s trusted suppliers.

“We are extremely proud to be a key contributor to Rome’s transition toward greener and more efficient mobility,” says Domenico Nucera, president, Bus Business Unit, Iveco Group. “Our increasingly strong offering in the field of electric passenger transport is being recognized across the entire Italian market, and internationally as well, confirming our position as a leading partner. Extending this to the capital of Italy, the ‘Eternal City,’ is a fitting way to begin 2024 after closing a very satisfying year in terms of orders for IVECO BUS.”