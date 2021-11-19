Iveco Trucks Reinforce Amazon Freight Partners Fleet in Europe

Amazon is increasing the number of compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicles available to its partners across Europe, working with vehicle manufacturers and start-ups to test and develop more sustainable technologies. The move will bring the company closer to its vision of operating a fully sustainable fleet within the Amazon Freight Partner program.

Amazon has already taken over more than 200 IVECO S-WAY CNG trucks to be handed over to the partners across Europe. In addition, Amazon has just ordered more than 800 CNG trucks from Iveco to be available to its European Amazon Freight Partners in 2022, bringing its European CNG fleet to more than 1,000 vehicles by the end of 2022.

CNG vehicles reduce CO2 emissions by at least 75% compared to diesel when refueled with renewable natural gas (RNG).

“We already operate nine CNG trucks from Iveco and will increase to ten in late November, with more to follow in 2022,” says Ian Thomson, transport manager of Forge Logistics Ltd, an Amazon Freight Partner in the UK. “Our experience has been good so far; we especially appreciate reduction in fuel cost as compared to diesel trucks. Even at the backdrop of gas prices going up we see positive impact, though we hoped and still hope for more once the environment changes.”

The units on order for delivery in 2022 will also feature IVECO Driver Pal, on-board vocal driver companion with Amazon Alexa features.