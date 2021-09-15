IVECO, Nikola Sign with Hamburg Port Authority for Battery-Electric Trucks

IVECO, the commercial vehicles brand of CNH Industrial, and Nikola Corp. have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Hamburg Port Authority AöR (HPA) during the inauguration of their joint-venture manufacturing facility in Ulm, Germany. The agreement states their joint intent to partner in two phases encompassing up to 25 Nikola Tre battery-electric vehicles (BEV) for delivery to HPA throughout 2022.

The first phase involves testing of the Nikola Tre BEVs at the port for transport and logistics operations together with high-performance charging solutions. A more definitive second phase in the project partnership plans to see the full integration of the BEV vehicles in port operations, installation of charging infrastructure and on-site service support including major suppliers. The vehicles provided for these two phases will be the U.S. version of the Nikola Tre with special permissions for in-port operation.

“Hamburg is pursuing targets to become more climate friendly within the context of the EU’s long-term strategy to become carbon neutral within 2050,” says Jens Meier, Chief Executive Officer of the Hamburg Port Authority. “The focus of the port is to become a first mover in applying technical innovations as pilot cases. We see a great fit between our requirements and the trucks that are now being built here in Ulm to achieve our targets.”

“Nikola applauds the sustainability goals of the Port of Hamburg and is proud to be working with them on this project,” states Nikola CEO Mark Russell. “Nikola is also working on a similar program in the United States. These types of landmark agreements continue to reinforce the global shift we are seeing toward a new zero-emission future.”

“Germany’s largest seaport by volume is the perfect place for us to demonstrate the performance and competitiveness of the Nikola Tre,” adds Gerrit Marx, president commercial and specialty vehicles at CNH Industrial. “We look forward to seeing the first results in phase one and learning how we can best assist Hamburg Port Authority in reaching their energy goals.”

Based on the IVECO S-WAY truck platform with an electric axle co-designed and produced by FPT Industrial, Nikola Tre will feature Nikola’s advanced electric and fuel cell technology, together with key components provided by Bosch.