Isuzu Provides Warranty Coverage, Maintenance for Class 5 Electric NRR-EV

Isuzu Commercial Truck of America Inc., distributor of low cab forward trucks, has outlined the warranty coverage for its new all-electric Class 5 Isuzu NRR-EV.

The Isuzu NRR-EV is assembled in Charlotte, Michigan, and offers four battery configurations (60, 100, 140 and 180 kWh) to meet varying customer range requirements. It also provides a telematics program, Isuzu360, that offers the added value of a warranty and complimentary scheduled maintenance that accompanies Isuzu360. In addition, NRR-EV powertrain limited warranty coverage will be up to eight years or 130,000 miles (whichever occurs first) when customers register for Isuzu360.

Complimentary scheduled maintenance outlined in the owner’s manual is included for up to five years or 100,000 miles (whichever occurs first) when the vehicle is registered with the Isuzu360.

“The NRR-EV warranty and complimentary maintenance will give customers the peace of mind that they are accustomed to with Isuzu trucks,” says Shaun Skinner, president of Isuzu Commercial Truck. “The additional warranty coverage and maintenance that is provided if customers subscribe to the Isuzu360 connected vehicle service really adds to the value of the NRR-EV. The Isuzu360 Connected vehicle service allows us and owners to monitor a vehicle’s performance and identify potential issues quicker in an effort to maximize the vehicle’s uptime.”

