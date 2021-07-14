Isuzu NPR-HD Now Has XL Fleet Hybrid Electric Upfit Option

XL Fleet Corp. says its hybrid electric drive system is now available as an upfit solution for the new medium-duty, low-cab-forward Isuzu NPR-HD.

The NPR-HD, which is suited for applications such as last-mile delivery, beverage distribution, utility work and food service, is the second Isuzu vehicle XL Fleet has electrified, after originally launching its hybrid system on the Isuzu Reach diesel walk-through van for a global package delivery customer in 2015.

The NPR-HD’s electrification system is XL Fleet’s newest product release, featuring a high-efficiency lithium-ion battery, electric motor, inverter and control software.

XL Fleet’s hybrid system on the Isuzu NPR-HD is now available for purchase throughout North America. It is currently available on NPR-HD models with a 6.6-liter gas powered engine, on 150” and 176” wheelbases, and with both standard and crew cab configurations.