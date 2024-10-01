Isuzu Expands NRR-EV Benefits with HVIP Eligibility, ISUZU360 Launch

Isuzu Commercial Truck of America Inc.’s NRR-EV truck has been awarded California Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP) eligibility by the California Air Resources Board (CARB).

The NRR-EV’s HVIP eligibility means customers can qualify for up to a $60,000 HVIP voucher that can be stacked with other programs (see californiahvip.org for more information). This funding eligibility gives businesses more choices as they transform their fleets to zero-emission vehicles.

In addition, Isuzu’s connected service for the NRR-EV, ISUZU360, will be an added resource for NRR-EV owners. ISUZU360 provides owners with an extension of their new vehicle warranty, complimentary scheduled service, and a host of online tools to monitor their vehicles. The Isuzu NRR-EV is in production in Charlotte, Michigan, with deliveries planned for October 2024.

ISUZU360 extends the new vehicle warranty in three key areas:

Basic warranty is extended from three to five years. Li-ion battery warranty is extended from three years to eight years, and up to 245,000 miles (years or mileage, whichever occurs first; mileage varies based on battery pack configuration). EV powertrain component warranty coverage is extended from three years to eight years and up to 130,000 miles (whichever occurs first).

Scheduled maintenance (as detailed in the Isuzu Owner’s Manual) is complimentary and will be provided for up to five years or 100,000 miles (whichever occurs first). The maintenance is performed by Isuzu-trained technicians using advanced EV diagnostic tools and repair equipment. This maintenance coverage will help ensure that the vehicle is regularly serviced and inspected to address any potential issues. Service items include multi-point inspections at the vehicle’s 10,000-mile service intervals, lubricating and torquing driveline and suspension components, and replacing necessary fluids and filters.

ISUZU360 is a dedicated online platform that connects owners to their vehicle(s) and allows them to monitor the vehicle’s performance, customize its charging parameters, oversee its maintenance periods, and check alerts and notifications.

“As businesses continue to build their zero-emission fleets, the HVIP voucher for the NRR-EV is a big step in bringing those customers into the Isuzu brand,” says Shaun Skinner, president of Isuzu Commercial Truck of Ameria. “EV customers will also appreciate the many benefits associated with our new ISUZU360 connected service as we continue to elevate the Isuzu ownership experience.”