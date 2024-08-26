Isuzu Begins Producing New NRR-EV Electric Chassis

Isuzu Commercial Truck of America Inc. has officially started production for its new chassis, the Isuzu NRR-EV. This all-new chassis represents a significant advancement in automotive technology, design and sustainability in the medium-duty segment.

The company’s commitment to sustainable transportation solutions will provide viable zero-emission offerings for large and small fleets. Whether it is a dry van application for the middle and final mile industries or a dump body for landscaping, the Isuzu NRR-EV is built to be as versatile as previous Isuzu models. The NRR-EV provides an array of choices to satisfy range requirements, payload needs and body applications.

Isuzu NRR-EV key features include:

Innovative powertrain Choose from four battery pack configurations (60, 100, 140 or 180 kWh) to meet range requirements. 150 kW of max power, 280 lb-ft of torque output with an operating voltage of 350 volts. Regenerative braking captures kinetic energy and transfers it into the batteries. System allows the driver to set it according to their driving preference. ECO Mode helps to extend vehicle range by reducing acceleration performance and battery consumption.

State-of-the-art technology AC (Level 2) and DC fast charging fully charge the vehicle in less than two hours. Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) includes Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS), Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS), Following Distance Warning, Mis-Acceleration Mitigation, Forward Vehicle Start Notification and Full-Range Adaptive Cruise Control. Pedestrian Alert System (PAS) notifies nearby pedestrians with audible cues that the vehicle is near when operating at low speed due to its quiet operation. Electric Power Take-off (ePTO) for powering auxiliary equipment provides 7 kWh of continuous power with a peak of 26 kWh. Isuzu Group Connect allows the user to remotely monitor cruising distance, battery level, charging status and charging history. The service is available at no extra charge and enhances the standard warranty.

Aerodynamic and versatile design Quietest and most efficient Isuzu cab yet with enhanced aerodynamics that direct airflow around the cab and keep the sound to a whisper. New front bumper design improves cooling performance. Three wheelbases (132.5-, 150- and 176-inch) accommodate bodies from 10 to 20 feet. An innovative and stronger frame is made of HT540 hot-rolled steel. The new high-tensile-strength design is higher, more rigid and stronger than previous frames.



“Isuzu teams overseas and here in North America have worked tirelessly to bring the NRR-EV from concept to reality,” says Shaun Skinner, president of ICTA and ICTC. “Start of production marks a pivotal moment for us. This vehicle not only showcases our technological prowess, but also our dedication to sustainability and innovation. We are incredibly excited to start seeing our EV on the road and in the hands of our customers.”

The Isuzu NRR-EV is being produced in Charlotte, Michigan. This vehicle is currently available for ordering, with first deliveries in September 2024.