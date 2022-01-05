iSun Signs Contract for Solar Canopies for EV Charging Stations

iSun Inc., a solar energy and clean mobility infrastructure company, has been selected to design and deliver an expected total of 1,780 off-grid solar canopies to be located at electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.

The estimated $29.3 million contract includes a total of 1,780 canopies expected to be delivered to charging stations. The anticipated initial delivery of 450 canopies is in 2022.

“iSun has built a platform capable of addressing the needs of each segment of the solar industry, which includes serving the EV infrastructure demands of our new and current customers,” says Jeffrey Peck, chairman and CEO of iSun. “This award validates not only iSun’s innovative solar canopy products, but also our strategy for addressing the nation’s EV infrastructure needs.”

“We are constantly striving to introduce innovations that will elevate the EV charging experience and drive the EV industry forward, Peck adds. “We’re excited to have our approach validated through this significant contract; we’re looking forward to sharing the iSun experience with consumers.”