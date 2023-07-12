Irvine’s Great Park Welcomes New EV Charging

Great Park, a sports and park complex in Irvine, Calif., has installed 166 new electric vehicle (EV) chargers from Noodoe.

Authorized by the city council, the implementation of an EV charging program at Great Park moved forward in December 2021. The program involves direct partnerships with the City of Irvine, Southern California Edison, and Casco EV360.

“This partnership has been a collaborative effort involving multiple stakeholders, including the City of Irvine, Southern California Edison, Noodoe, and our own dedicated team,” comments Cheryl Osborn, CEO of Irvine-based Casco EV360. “We are incredibly excited to be a part of this effort to bring EV chargers to our community in Irvine.”

Celebrating the the installation of the chargers, Irvine Mayor Farrah Khan says, “These chargers represent more than just a convenient way to power our vehicles. They embody our commitment to a carbon-neutral future.”

Noodoe’s AC7L charging stations and internet Gateways, installed close to the park’s baseball diamonds and soccer fields, will offer consumers a smooth payment system through Noodoe EV OS’s “Scan, Pay, Charge” setup. EV drivers will be able to scan the QR code on the charger, select a payment method, and start charging (requiring no apps or memberships), the company notes.