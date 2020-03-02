Irizar to Provide Frankfort with Emission-Free Buses, Charging Stations

Irizar e-mobility says it is continuing to grow its presence in Frankfurt, Germany. Irizar is set to provide nine 18-meter emission-free electric buses to In-de-City-Bus GmbH (ICB) in addition to nine interoperable slow charge stations for their garages.

After completing an order for 10 12-meter zero-emission buses in Dusseldorf, the company is focusing its electromobility services on other cities in Germany. Irizar offers its sales and after-sales services for electric buses and charging infrastructures in the German, Austrian and Swiss markets through Ferrostaal Equipment Solutions.

With 560 kWh of stored energy and a range of 220 to 250 km, the latest generation of Irizar buses are equipped with three doors, 46 seats and two spaces for wheelchairs or pushchairs. They charge overnight via nine interoperable chargers fitted with CCS Combo 2 adapters.

The first units are expected to be delivered by the end of 2020.

The Irizar Group continues with its strategy of positioning itself at the forefront of electromobility solutions for European cities and is committed to investing in alternative sources of energy and large-scale European projects in order to contribute to a future characterized by sustainable mobility, notes the company.

Irizar manufactures their own batteries and even provides them with a second life, allowing them to be reused once they have come to the end of their useful life cycle in buses, turning them into an energy storage device in electric vehicle recharging infrastructures in different service stations.

The municipal company ICB is the largest bus company in Frankfurt. It has a fleet of 162 latest-generation low-emission buses, transporting more than 31 million passengers each year. As Frankfurt pursues the goal of operating all bus traffic by 2030 with alternative drive types, the purchase of nine 18-meter emission-free electric buses is a step towards low-emission urban transport.

Photo: Irizar ie bus