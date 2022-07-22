Invisible Urban Unveils Plans to Deploy Over 6,000 EV Chargers in Florida

Invisible Urban Charging (IUC) is rolling out more than 6,000 chargers for electric vehicles (EV) in Florida. Once fully deployed, IUC will have doubled the number of EV chargers in the state.

Starting with an iconic building in central Orlando, IUC is working closely with Lincoln Property Co. to deploy EV chargers to its new mixed-use tower, the Truist Plaza at Church Street Station. IUC partners with major property owners to provide on-site EV charging at scale in high numbers.

“EV charger infrastructure is a critical piece of the puzzle that will accelerate the shift to electric transport,” says Nigel Broomhall, co-founder and CEO of IUC. “By rolling out high volumes of EV chargers, we encourage more people to drive electric sooner. We expect our rollout will also help add high-paying local jobs, and more EVs will improve air quality, make Florida cities quieter and cleaner, reduce the dependance on foreign oil, and assist in help reduce the impacts of climate change.”

“Lincoln Property Company of Florida, Inc. is deeply committed to ESG and driving towards a net-zero carbon initiative, including in those properties where we provide management services for our building owners and partners like Church Street Station,” states Scott Stahley, executive vice president at Lincoln Property Co. of Florida. “We firmly believe providing ESG enabled technology is a critical component of ‘partnering with our tenants’ by affording them the platform to recruit and retain high-quality talent which, in turn, results in increased ROI / bottom line.”

“EV chargers are certainly one part of this solution set, and IUC is one of the best resources that gives us ultimate flexibility in how we deploy and apply these enhancements for the benefit of our tenants and building owners alike,” continues Stahley. “We are seeing increased demand for these types of solutions as a byproduct of regulatory requirements and customer requests. Lincoln strives to create a competitive advantage against the market via both ESG and overall cutting-edge technology. In this regard, the EV solution provided by IUC aligns perfectly with present and future market demand as we move into the next phases of Church Street Station.”

Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) serves as installation partner, along with a nationwide installation capability through its network of electrical contractors, logistics and signage partners.

“The partnership with IUC and Lincoln properties is in alignment with Jones Lang LaSalle’s goals in sustainability and supports our global initiatives to build a better world through real estate,” comments Brian Terrell, senior managing director for JLL.

“IUC is about driving solutions that can have a massive positive impact through scale,” adds Eileen Murray, a strategic advisor to IUC and former co-CEO of Bridgewater Associates. “The application of ESG principles is very real in IUC. They have a diverse team that’s focused on delivering an infrastructure for EVs that makes access to chargers easier for everyone.”