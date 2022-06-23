Intertrust, Clean Fuels Ohio Collaborate on EV Charging Station Infrastructure

Intertrust, a provider of distributed computing technologies, and Clean Fuels Ohio, a nonprofit and the designated Clean Cities Coalition for the state of Ohio, have entered into a partnership to use Intertrust’s CleanGrid energy data toolkit to orchestrate the data needed to plan the development of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure along Interstate 80 in Ohio. This work supports the State of Ohio in applying for the Federal Government EV charging infrastructure deployment funds through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program (NEVI) established by the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, among other activities.

Optimally locating EV charging stations requires managing a number of critical factors such as accessibility for EV drivers, expected usage, and availability of the electrical infrastructure needed to support the proposed station. EVs can place an enormous load on electric grids that was not originally planned for. EV charger planning is a data-driven process that requires accessing numerous datasets owned by different organizations including local and state authorities, utilities, and charging station manufacturers.

Intertrust CleanGrid allows clean energy organizations such as Clean Fuels Ohio to securely orchestrate, govern access to and visualize multiple datasets originating from multiple parties, including grid data. To support the State of Ohio planning requirements, Clean Fuels Ohio is working with a number of datasets including Transportation Burden per Household data from Argonne National Labs and Ohio vehicle registration data from the Ohio Department of Transportation.

“We have to compile data from a wide variety of sources from multiple stakeholders for planning EV charging station locations,” states Jenna Ellington, grant and program manager for Clean Fuels Ohio. “With CleanGrid, not only does it simplify the aggregation of different datasets, its extensive data governance features provide our partners with the crucial trust that their data will be handled responsibly.”

“We’re honored to work with Clean Fuels Ohio and contribute to their work on creating a clean transportation system for Ohio,” comments Chris Kalima, vice president of product management at Intertrust. “Our work together helps speed up the deployment of much-needed EV chargers in Ohio and is a model for others to follow.”