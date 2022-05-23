Intertek Increases EV, EVSE Services at Michigan Vehicle Testing Lab

Intertek has expanded the services and capabilities at its Transportation Technologies lab in Plymouth, Mich., to meet the automotive industry’s increasing demand for safe and reliable testing of evolving electric vehicle (EV) and electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) technologies.

Located near Detroit, Intertek Plymouth offers extensive EV battery and EVSE testing capabilities to assist automotive OEM and tier suppliers.

“Advances in electrification technologies in the automotive industry and the accelerated global adoption of EVs has led to an increase in both industry vehicle development and consumer demand,” says Gavin Campbell, president of Intertek Transportation Technologies. “As an early adopter of and pioneer in EV testing, Intertek’s continued investment in the Plymouth location to bring in additional state-of-the-art equipment and innovate our offerings underscores our commitment to deliver best-in-class testing and certification services to our automotive customers as their needs evolve.”

The laboratory expansion doubles the facility space to 200,000 square feet, making it one of the largest laboratories in Intertek’s network. Additional testing capabilities and equipment include the installation of a 55,000 lbf shaker for use with large automotive and EV component testing. It has a battery cycler capability to 1200V/600kw, a new EVSE emulator for IEC 61851-24 certifications, multiple reach-in and walk-in environmental chambers, and bunker/safety expansion. In addition, there is a dedicated area for full vehicle and performance work; specific areas for salt, dust and BSR testing; and expansion for vibration and fixturing.

Intertek provides expertise on performance, quality and reliability standards and expectations for the automotive industries with efficient, cost-effective insights and testing capabilities. The company is accredited to conduct hundreds of electrical, chemical and mechanical tests for automotive components, products and systems.