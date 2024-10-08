InstaVolt Charging Stations Offer 100 Percent Green Electricity from Octopus

United Kingdom-based ultra-rapid electric vehicle charging operator InstaVolt is now being supplied with 100% green electricity through Octopus Energy for Business. EV drivers can keep their batteries brimming with the power of the sun and wind when powering up at InstaVolt’s 1,700-plus chargers across the U.K.

Octopus supplies around a third of the electricity on Britain’s public charging network already, and this deal makes InstaVolt Octopus’ largest charge point operator customer.

As part of this, InstaVolt will take part in Octopus’ “Plunge Pricing” program. Provided by Octopus’ EV charging platform Electroverse, the program enables drivers to get cheaper public charging at times when green energy is abundant.

InstaVolt joined Electroverse’s “one card, one app” model in 2023. Through Electroverse, drivers can plug into 850,000 chargers from 950 brands in 40 countries.

InstaVolt’s chargers can be found at over 800 locations nationwide in the U.K. including Costa Coffee, McDonald’s, Co-op and Bannatyne Gyms. The company recently expanded into Iceland, and will launch in Spain, Portugal and Ireland soon.

The chargers can power up an average EV from 20% to 80% in the time it takes to have a coffee break, around 15 to 20 minutes.

This comes as Octopus hits the road for the Octobahn, its London to Berlin EV road trip, with EV-loving customers and influencers charging up on the way using Electroverse. The journey will wrap up October 10 at the WIRED Energy Tech Summit in Berlin.

“Powering InstaVolt’s ultra-rapid chargers with 100% green electricity means drivers can top up with the power of the sunshine and breeze,” says Zoisa North-Bond, CEO of Octopus Energy for Business. “It’s brilliant to be expanding our partnership after InstaVolt joined Electroverse last year. With our ‘Plunge Pricing’ innovation, when green energy is abundant and prices drop, InstaVolt customers can charge up at these times and save money too.”

“InstaVolt is excited to strengthen our ongoing partnership with Octopus Energy,” adds Delvin Lane, CEO of InstaVolt. “By powering our chargers with Octopus’ green energy, we can further deliver on our promise to provide 100% renewable energy across our charging network. This means our customers can charge their vehicles knowing they’re using the cleanest energy available. Additionally, this collaboration allows us to participate in Octopus’ ‘Plunge Pricing’ events, offering our customers lower charging costs when green energy is abundant, benefiting both their wallets and their consciences.”

