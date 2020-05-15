Ingevity Acquires ANGP Assets

Ingevity Corp. has acquired the assets of Adsorbed Natural Gas Products Inc. (ANGP), John’s Island, S.C.

Since 2013, Ingevity has worked with ANGP to advance adsorbed natural gas (ANG) bi-fuel vehicle technology made possible by Ingevity’s decade in the automotive gasoline evaporative emissions control market. The unique performance characteristics of Ingevity’s activated carbon Nuchar FuelSorb monoliths reduce the onboard storage pressure of natural gas and enable its use as a transportation fuel.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“Ingevity is committed to growing our core automotive carbon business and we continue to see ANG as an attractive innovation investment for the company,” says Ed Woodcock, executive vice president and president of performance materials at Ingevity.

“Our acquisition of ANGP’s assets demonstrated our ongoing investment in ANG technology, and ultimately enables us to more fully dedicate resources to support this important platform,” he adds.

The acquisition comes after eight years of Ingevity’s continued investment in the commercialization of ANG technology and is intended to streamline and accelerate its adoption. Ingevity will assume direct responsibility for partnering with key stakeholders already engaged in ANG market and product development activities.

Under the direction of ANGP’s chief executive officer, Bob Bonelli, the company developed an approach to fueling bi-fuel natural gas vehicles and assembled a coalition of development partners focused on bringing the technology to market. Recently, SoCalGas (of Sempra Energy) in California, Atlanta Gas & Light in Georgia, as well as Illinois-based Ozinga Energy, have implemented pilot programs for light-duty trucks to demonstrate ANG technology’s cost efficiencies and greenhouse gas reductions through the use of clean-burning natural gas.

Photo: Ingevity’s ‘Our Story’ web page