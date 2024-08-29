InductEV, EO Charging Partner to Advance Wireless EV Charging

InductEV Inc. and EO Charging have entered into a partnership to potentially integrate InductEV’s inductive wireless charging technology into EO’s suite of electric vehicle charging solutions for commercial fleets.

The partnership marks a milestone toward a strategic collaboration between the two companies that aims to enhance the charging infrastructure available to commercial EV fleets worldwide. By combining their respective strengths, the firms seek to address the growing global demand for reliable and efficient EV charging solutions, as the electrification of fleet vehicles accelerates.

“As leaders in high-powered wireless charging, we see this partnership as a great opportunity to accelerate global progress in the commercial EV market and establish automated energy distribution as a fundamental aspect of charging infrastructure solutions,” says Brandon Anulewicz, InductEV chief revenue officer. “Our cutting-edge technology is designed to help fleet operators enhance the value of their electric vehicles and streamline their operations, making the transition to electrification both smarter and more efficient.”

InductEV and EO will work together to evaluate the joint commercialization of their respective technologies. The collaboration will focus on integrating InductEV’s turn-key inductive high-power wireless charging systems with EO’s existing and future charging solutions, offering fleet operators a seamless and cost-effective means to keep vehicles powered during routine operations.

“Partnering with InductEV is a transformative step for EO Charging as we continue to innovate and expand our portfolio of electric vehicle charging solutions across the U.S. and Canada,” adds John Walsh, chief commercial officer and president of Americas at EO. “InductEV is leading the industry in high-power wireless charging technology, and by integrating their cutting-edge solutions, we are set to revolutionize the charging landscape for trucks and buses.”

EO recognizes the unique advantages of InductEV’s approach, which enables frequent and opportunistic charging energy consumptions, a key benefit in maximizing operations efficiency for electric fleets. The partnership will also explore the potential for collaboration in traditional depot charging environments.