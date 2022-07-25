Incentives for Electrification Launched in New Jersey

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has initiated year three of the state’s Charge Up New Jersey electric vehicle (EV) incentive program and also unveiled New Jersey’s new residential EV charger program.

Further, the state released the names of the newest grantees and launched the next application window for the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities’ (NJBPU) three other EV incentive programs.

The Charge Up Program is currently the country’s largest cash-on-the-hood incentive program, with a maximum $4,000 incentive. Over the last two years of the program, over 13,000 EVs were purchased or leased with this incentive.

“The governor’s EV program has been a resounding success in helping us advance toward a clean energy future,” says NJBPU President Joseph L. Fiordaliso. “Not only do we anticipate a highly successful third year of our Charge Up program, but we are equally excited about launching the residential charger program and the next round of our other robust EV programs.”

“New Jersey DEP has awarded nearly $10 million for 1,970 EV charging stations with 3,229 plugs on our corridors and in our communities,” Commissioner of Environmental Protection Shawn M. LaTourette adds. “These charging stations will provide an extensive network of charging opportunities to support cars purchased under the Charge Up New Jersey program.”

In year three, the state will provide incentives of up to $4,000 for vehicles with MSRPs under $45,000 and incentives of up to $2,000 for vehicles with an MSRP between $45,000 and $50,000. All sales and orders made as of 12:01 am on July 25, 2022, at eligible dealerships and showrooms of eligible EVs may apply at the point of sale for their incentive.

The state is also launching the new Residential EV Charger Incentive Program, which offers a $250 rebate for a home charger. This program can be combined with the already existing utility programs, which may cover installation costs.

Over the last two years, NJBPU has approved EV charging incentive programs for Jersey Central Power and Light, Public Service Electric and Gas, and Atlantic City Electric.

NJBPU will also be opening the FY23 applications for the Clean Fleet, EV Tourism Charger and Multi-Unit Dwelling (MUD) Charger programs.

The Clean Fleet program provides grants for government entities for the purchase of electric vehicles and chargers. Eligible entities include local schools, municipal commissions, state agencies or boards, state commissions, state universities, community colleges, county government, and county authorities.

Photo via Twitter