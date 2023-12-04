Incentive Program Offers Rebate to Vicinity VMC 1200 Buyers in Quebec

Vicinity Motor Corp., a North American supplier of commercial electric vehicles, has been approved by the Quebec Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility in Canada for the VMC 1200 to be included in its Écocamionnage Program to incentivize the electrification of the commercial freight and heavy vehicle transportation industry.

The Écocamionnage Program aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the commercial freight and service vehicle sectors through measures to improve energy efficiency or through the use of alternative energy. Established in 2021, the program offers financial assistance for plug-in or electric hybrid vehicles based on the capacity of the batteries and the vehicle class.

Before including a vehicle on the list of eligible vehicles, the Quebec Ministry of Transport reviews an application from the automaker to certify that the vehicle meets the program requirements.

“The Écocamionnage Program specifically targets vehicles like our VMC 1200 with financial incentives to encourage organizations and businesses to electrify their fleets, creating cleaner communities for Canadians everywhere,” says William Trainer, founder and CEO of Vicinity Motor Corp. “As we continue to expand our sales and service network across Canada through new dealership partnerships, this CAD$85,000 incentive represents an exciting opportunity to attract attention and lower costs for new buyers who are considering making the transition to EVs.”

Vicinity Motor Corp. supplies its flagship electric, CNG and clean-diesel Vicinity buses, as well as the VMC 1200 electric truck to the transit and industrial markets.