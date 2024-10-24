In Seven-Week Window, Electric Era Deploys EV Charging Site for Costco

Electric Era, an end-to-end electric vehicle charging solution partner, has deployed its EV fast-charging station with fellow Washington state native Costco Wholesale Corporation — with just seven weeks between contract signature to station launch.

As EV charging becomes an essential business objective for retailers, Costco faced a challenge: while industry-standard EV infrastructure projects typically take years, the retailer needed a rapid deployment solution for its new Ridgefield, Wash., store that could meet local requirements, tight deadlines and high standards for member experience — all without delaying the scheduled opening of its new warehouse.

The retailer contacted Electric Era to see if its patented technology and six-times-quicker deployment speed could meet the new store’s local charging infrastructure requirements. Understanding the challenge, Electric Era’s team streamlined and managed the entire process and delivered an end-to-end EV charging solution in seven weeks.

“With our unique, patented software we address the reliability challenges that are faced by other traditional EV chargers,” says Quincy Lee, Electric Era’s CEO. “Electric Era directly addresses Costco’s demands for rapid charging station installation and a customer experience that furthers their retail experience and value. This installation exemplifies how Electric Era delivers on unsurpassed deployment and install speed, ultimately providing Costco a fast charging solution to meet its growing members’ needs.”

Electric Era’s approach to EV charging is tailored to the needs of large retailers like Costco in these ways: