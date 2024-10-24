In Seven-Week Window, Electric Era Deploys EV Charging Site for Costco

Electric Era, an end-to-end electric vehicle charging solution partner, has deployed its EV fast-charging station with fellow Washington state native Costco Wholesale Corporation — with just seven weeks between contract signature to station launch.
As EV charging becomes an essential business objective for retailers, Costco faced a challenge: while industry-standard EV infrastructure projects typically take years, the retailer needed a rapid deployment solution for its new Ridgefield, Wash., store that could meet local requirements, tight deadlines and high standards for member experience — all without delaying the scheduled opening of its new warehouse.
The retailer contacted Electric Era to see if its patented technology and six-times-quicker deployment speed could meet the new store’s local charging infrastructure requirements. Understanding the challenge, Electric Era’s team streamlined and managed the entire process and delivered an end-to-end EV charging solution in seven weeks.
“With our unique, patented software we address the reliability challenges that are faced by other traditional EV chargers,” says Quincy Lee, Electric Era’s CEO. “Electric Era directly addresses Costco’s demands for rapid charging station installation and a customer experience that furthers their retail experience and value. This installation exemplifies how Electric Era delivers on unsurpassed deployment and install speed, ultimately providing Costco a fast charging solution to meet its growing members’ needs.”
Electric Era’s approach to EV charging is tailored to the needs of large retailers like Costco in these ways:
- Reliability — Electric Era’s patented and battery-backed solution delivers more than 98% uptime per port, ensuring charging stations are operational and ready for use.
- Speed to market — The seven-week deployment time demonstrates how Electric Era’s battery-backed solution allows retailers to bypass traditional infrastructure constraints (circumventing long transformer lead times), enabling a faster deployment to quickly meet retailers’ demand for EV charging.
- Brand enhancement — Customizable full-screen displays for personalized messaging and promotions enhance brand loyalty and turn charging stations into a brand extension right in the parking lot.
- Driver/member lifetime value — Electric Era’s solution goes beyond just providing charging infrastructure; it’s designed to maximize the lifetime value of EV-driving customers by offering reliable fast charging integrated with the retailer’s customer experience.
- Data-driven insights — Transparent, real-time data analytics help retailers optimize their EV charging operations and understand and enhance member value.
- Cost efficiency — The patented technology combined with the battery-backed solution not only improves reliability but also provides cost savings on large grid upgrades and demand charges.