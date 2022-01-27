GlaxoSmithKline Aiming for 100 Percent Electric Fleet

ARI, a global fleet management provider specializing in complex car and truck fleets, and Enel X, the advanced energy services arm of the Enel Group, are collaborating with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) to transition the healthcare company’s North American fleet to 100% electric vehicles (EV) by 2030.

Through the pilot project, part of GSK’s commitment to the EV100 initiative, ARI, a division of Holman, and Enel will help GSK implement a holistic sustainability solution that includes the deployment of electric and hybrid plug-in vehicles and installation of more than 100 charging locations.

“Electric vehicles continue to generate a significant amount of interest as a growing number of organizations look to integrate these vehicles into their fleet mix as part of their company’s overall sustainability strategy,” states Emily Graham, Holman’s director of sustainability. “I think it is safe to say it’s no longer a question of if EVs will play a significant role in fleet operations, but more so what’s the speed at which it happens. As we explore potential electrification projects with our customers, it’s a very consultative conversation and being able to align with premier providers from across the industry such as Enel X makes implementing a comprehensive sustainability program as seamless as possible for fleet operators.”

Together, ARI and Enel X, with installation support from Qmerit, are providing GSK with a turnkey fleet management and sustainability solution. The initiative began with a thorough analysis of historical and real-time fleet data, allowing ARI and GSK to prioritize the vehicles and drivers ideally suited to transition to EV units. ARI is also facilitating the ordering and delivery of the electric and hybrid plug-in vehicles to align with the strategic charging applications provided by Enel X.

The scope of the infrastructure project includes JuiceBox smart charging stations and JuiceNetFleet IoT software to help effectively manage the EV fleet. JuiceBox smart EV charging stations can be scheduled to utilize off-peak charging which delivers energy cost savings and reduces strain on the power grid during peak periods. This provides GSK employees with a convenient, hassle-free charging experience while also reducing GSK’s fleet operating costs throughout the lifecycle of the EVs.

“As more corporate fleets and rental car companies choose to go electric, these businesses will play a pivotal role in accelerating the transition of millions of cars and trucks to zero-emission,” comments Giovanni Bertolino, head of e-Mobility at Enel X North America. “We are thrilled to collaborate with ARI and Holman to help support GSK’s fleet electrification goals and look forward to scaling smart charging services across their portfolio of vehicles and use cases. Through this project, we’re providing an intelligent, comprehensive sustainability solution that will deliver tangible environmental and economic results.”

Enel X has deployed approximately 230,000 charging ports worldwide and is the preferred energy services provider for more than 10,000 organizations at 35,000 locations across the globe, including fleet electrification collaborations with several industry leaders across the pharmaceutical, transportation, and energy sectors to name a few.

“As a global science-based healthcare company, GSK knows the importance of protecting and restoring the planet’s health in order to protect and improve people’s health,” mentions Henry Rogers, director of fleet at GSK. “Our goal is to have a net zero impact on climate by 2030, and the EV100 initiative aims to deliver benefits to both climate and health by reducing air pollution from vehicles.”