Ideanomics to Sell MAHLE chargeBIG EV Charging Solutions in North America

Ideanomics says it has formed a strategic partnership with German company MAHLE to become the development partner and exclusive North American distributor of the chargeBIG 18-36 AC fleet charging solution.

Under the terms of the agreement, Ideanomics has exclusive rights for five years to distribute the system under the Ideanomics Energy brand in North America. Ideanomics and MAHLE will optimize the system for North American commercial fleets, including UL certification. The system already meets regulatory requirements for charging infrastructure under California law.

There are currently 1,500 chargeBIG charging points among more than 20 customers in Europe.

“What sets the chargeBIG 18-36 AC charging product apart is its fantastic load management software and modular architecture that can charge up to 36 vehicles from one system that is about the size of a fridge,” says Jan Freimann, senior vice president for Ideanomics Energy. “It’s a scalable, cost-efficient charging solution for almost any in- and out-door application – depot charging, warehouses, parking lots and more.”

The chargeBIG 18-36 AC system’s centralized control unit is easy to install, with a charging power of 7 kW, 11 kW or 19 kW. This allows for the most efficient charge across multiple EVs.

Customers can order the unit from Ideanomics beginning in the second quarter, with the first orders expected to be fulfilled in early 2024.