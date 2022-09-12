Ideanomics, Global Environmental Products Produce Electric Street Sweepers for Cities

Ideanomics’ US Hybrid subsidiary is supplying Global Environmental Products (GEP) with its proprietary electric and hybrid electric propulsion kits for use in the construction of 62 zero-emission street sweepers. GEP will provide 17 electric street sweepers to California’s Department of Transportation. In addition, the company has signed a letter of intent to supply 30 plug-in hybrid electric street sweepers and seven all-electric street sweepers to New York City. Additional orders for GEP’s all-electric street sweepers include two for the City of South San Francisco, three for Washington D.C., and two for the City of Helena, Montana. All sweepers will feature US Hybrid’s proprietary technology.

“Together with GEP, we are providing customers across the U.S. with made-in-America zero-emission street sweepers featuring the best available technology pioneered by US Hybrid,” says Robin Mackie, Ideanomics Mobility’s president. “This order, one of the biggest to date, reflects a simple truth – zero-emission street sweepers are better for the planet, communities and the bottom line. Also, each order supports the growth of America’s clean energy economy and green manufacturing jobs.”

In 2009, GEP partnered with US Hybrid to launch the first hybrid electric street sweepers in New York City and has since provided additional units to customers in Japan. In 2021, GEP and US Hybrid deployed a fully electric, supercharged street sweeper in New York.

“We care about our environment and believe in designing and building environmentally responsible products,” states Walter Pusic, GEP’s president. “Our long-standing relationship with US Hybrid ensures that we always have the most evolved, zero-emission technology available to us to ensure we can provide our customers state of the art zero emission technology they are looking for.”

GEP produces hybrid and fully electric street sweepers manufactured in San Bernardino, Calif. An all-electric street sweeper prevents nearly 90 metric tons of carbon emissions from entering the atmosphere over its lifetime and is significantly quieter than sweepers powered by a combustion engine.

Since acquiring US Hybrid in 2021, Ideanomics appointed Macy Neshati as interim CEO. He will continue in the role of CEO, effective October 1.