Hyzon Motors Secures Fuel Cell-Powered Truck Supply Order

Hyzon Motors Inc., a global supplier of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell-powered commercial vehicles, has entered into definitive purchase agreements with subsidiaries of major Dutch transport companies Jan Bakker B.V and Millenaar & van Schaik B.V. to supply a total of up to 20 units of 50-ton hydrogen trucks.

Hyzon expects to begin delivering vehicles in Q4 and to deliver the remaining trucks in 2022. The vehicles, HyMax 450 Tractors built on a Class-8 DAF truck chassis, are expected to have up to 320 miles per refill with motor power up to 550 kW capacity. The company expects to manufacture the trucks in its European facility in the Groningen area of the Netherlands, where orders are being taken for deliveries of Hyzon-branded commercial vehicles worldwide. The trucks have been purchased by Duurzaam Transport B.V., a subsidiary of Jan Bakker, and H2 Transport B.V., a subsidiary of Millenaar & van Schaik.

“We are excited to be engaging with transport and logistics organizations like Jan Bakker and Millenaar & van Schaik to bring hydrogen fuel cell-powered trucks to the Netherlands,” says Craig Knight, CEO of Hyzon. “These contracts further underline the interest in Hyzon’s products in the European market, where we have seen strong uptake in zero-emission heavy-duty vehicles.”

With the purchase, Jan Bakker and Millenaar & van Schaik became the first European construction companies to choose zero-emissions trucks and aim to convert their entire fleet. Jan Bakker counts 17 companies in the corporate family, operating in transport, energy and agricultural trade. Millenaar & van Schaik is one of the largest asphalt transport companies in the Netherlands.