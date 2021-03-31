Hyzon Motors Launches HD FCEV Leasing Service

Hyzon Motors Inc., a global supplier of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell-powered commercial vehicles, has launched a leasing service to provide heavy-duty fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) to its customers in the EU.

Through the leasing service, Hyzon intends to enable potential EU customers to operate the company’s branded vehicles through a leasing model and to thereby fast-track the transition of their fleets to hydrogen fuel – without compromising on performance.

“We are excited to be able to offer this leasing service to our customers in Europe and to support fleet operators in making the switch to hydrogen,” says Craig Knight, CEO of Hyzon. “This leasing service aims to offer the quickest possible pathway for our customers to make the transition to zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell-powered heavy vehicles that can go toe-to-toe with diesel engines on both costs and refueling time.”

Hyzon and its partners have been actively developing complete end-to-end lifecycle solutions that enable fleet operators to viably make the transition to hydrogen fuel cell commercial vehicles. The company’s new lease offering represents the first step in the development of a holistic fleet leasing offering for the European market that is expected to include hydrogen fuel, insurance, service and maintenance for Hyzon and Hyzon-branded vehicles.

The company says it also aims to be among the first companies to supply customers with a hydrogen fuel cell truck at total cost of ownership (TCO) parity with diesel-powered commercial vehicles in Europe. With its fuel cell technology, and incentives available in Europe, Hyzon expects to help customers achieve TCO parity through its alliance with multiple hydrogen infrastructure partners.

Given the momentum behind hydrogen across Europe, this region is anticipated to lead the roll-out of hydrogen mobility worldwide, notes the company.