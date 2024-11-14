Hyzon Completes Fuel Cell Electric Refuse Truck Trial with Mt. Diablo Resource Recovery

Hydrogen fuel cell system manufacturer Hyzon has completed a successful trial of its refuse collection fuel cell electric truck (FCET) — developed in partnership with New Way Trucks — with Mt. Diablo Resource Recovery (MDRR), a provider of sustainable waste and recycling management.

The trial, which tested the hydrogen-powered vehicle on routes in parts of California including Concord, Pittsburg, Oakley, Rio Vista and parts of unincorporated Contra Costa, marks a milestone in the adoption of zero-emission technology for heavy-duty applications in the waste and recycling sector.

Aligning with California’s Advanced Clean Fleet requirements, the trial demonstrated hydrogen’s effectiveness as a sustainable, zero-emission alternative to diesel fuel and furthered MDRR’s commitment to environmental stewardship. This represents Hyzon’s 10th trial since July 2024 across both of its Class 8 and refuse collection FCETs.

“We are proud to partner with Mt. Diablo Resource Recovery in pioneering the use of hydrogen fuel cell technology for heavy-duty waste management,” says Hyzon CEO Parker Meeks. “This successful trial showcases the potential for hydrogen to drive meaningful decarbonization, without sacrificing performance, in challenging sectors like waste and recycling. We are excited to be driving forward hydrogen-powered solutions in collaboration with our customers that deliver both environmental and operational benefits.”

Hyzon’s refuse collection FCET is built in partnership between Hyzon and New Way Trucks, a privately held refuse truck body manufacturer. The vehicle is North America’s first refuse collection FCET.

“We are relentless about innovation to transform the way we manage waste and recycling to maximize our environmental and financial performance,” says Kish Rajan, CEO of MDRR. “This pilot program is yet another example of what sets MDRR apart.”

Hyzon’s hydrogen fuel cell systems demonstrated consistent power over an expected range of at least 125 miles, including at least 1,300 cart lifts along with trips to the transfer station, at up to 300% increased fuel efficiency over traditional diesel trucks. The trial program has shown a range that in some route structures projects to over 1,500 cart lifts on a single fill of hydrogen.

The company is also advancing its Class 8 200-kW FCET trial program. Hyzon remains on track to complete customer trials with over 30 major fleets across both platforms between July 2024 and February 2025.