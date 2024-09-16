Hyzon Begins Producing Fuel Cell Electric Truck

Hyzon has begun production of its Class 8 200-kW fuel cell electric truck (FCET) in collaboration with North Carolina-based Fontaine Modification.

“Today marks the beginning of a new chapter for ‘hard-to-decarbonize’ heavy-duty industries, as Hyzon sets the standard for high-performance, zero-emission alternatives to diesel,” says Parker Meeks, Hyzon CEO. “Our Class 8 200-kW FCET is the culmination of years of engineering, and today we are proud to announce it has evolved from a prototype to a vehicle ready for full production, empowering fleet operators to reduce emissions without sacrificing power, range or reliability.”

With the completion of its first 200-kW Class 8 vehicle built using production parts and processes, Hyzon’s Class 8 truck platform now transitions from prototype to series production. This comes as Hyzon expects to start production of its single-stack 200-kW fuel cell system (FCS) at its Bolingbrook, Illinois, facility in the next few weeks.

As part of the development of the FCET, Hyzon has arranged for Fontaine Modification to perform vehicle assembly and production in Charlotte, N.C. Hyzon provides Fontaine with kits for the fuel cell system, battery packs and hydrogen storage systems. Fontaine assembles these into vehicle chassis, ensuring each truck is road ready. Fontaine has confirmed the necessary equipment, documentation and processes are in place for series production.

The Class 8 200-kW FCET features a single-stack 200-kW FCS, which is 30% lighter and smaller, and 25% more cost-efficient than using two 110-kW systems combined. This design allows for a compact, powerful vehicle that meets the operational demands of heavy-duty road transport.

Additionally, Hyzon expects to achieve ISO 9001 quality management standard certification in Q4 2024.