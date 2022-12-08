Hyundai Chooses Georgia Site for EV Battery Manufacturing Facility

Hyundai Motor Group (HMG) and SK On have selected a site in Bartow County in Georgia for a new electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility that will supply Hyundai Motor Group’s plants in the U.S.

One of the largest economic development projects in state history, stakeholders estimate it will create more than 3,500 new jobs through approximately $4 billion to $5 billion of investment in Bartow County.

Hyundai Motor Group and SK On recently signed a memorandum of understanding regarding the partnership for a new EV battery facility in the U.S., with the details of the partnership still in development.

“Hyundai Motor Group and SK On are valued partners and key players in our state’s ever-growing automotive industry,” says Gov. Brian Kemp. “Since day one, my administration has been focused on bringing jobs and opportunity to communities across the state that may have been overlooked in the past. SK and HMG share this goal, and we’re proud they are choosing to invest even further in this No. 1 state for business.”

Established in 2021, SK On is the lithium-ion battery subsidiary branch of SK Innovation and currently employs more than 2,000 Georgians at its SK Battery America facility in Commerce. In July, SK Battery America announced it would partner with the Work for Warriors Georgia program to hire veterans, servicemembers and their families at their Georgia operations.

Subject to execution of relevant agreements and HMG and SK On’s final board decisions, the new facility will be located at Bartow Centre, a zoned manufacturing and industrial site located on Highway 411, and is aiming to begin operations in 2025.

“Bartow County is very pleased with the decision of Hyundai Motor Group and SK On,” comments Bartow County Sole Commissioner Steve Taylor. “We thank the owners of the former Bartow Centre Industrial property. Together, we pursued this extraordinary economic development project. The project will have regional benefit for job seekers in the area and establishes Bartow in Georgia’s EV ecosystem in a significant way. With Bartow’s strong history and talent-base built upon advanced manufacturing, the automotive industry, and innovation, the battery partnership should thrive in this environment. We look forward to welcoming HMG and SK in meaningful ways in the community and enjoying a long-term partnership together.”

Director of Korean Investment Yoonie Kim represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce team on this competitive project in partnership with Georgia EMC, Development Authority of Bartow County, the Cartersville-Bartow County Department of Economic Development, and Georgia Quick Start.

“HMG and SK have been pioneering partners for Georgia for decades as one of the major drivers for Georgia’s automotive renaissance and as the first Korean manufacturer to locate in the state, respectively,” states GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “By supporting cooperation and partnerships across our growing EV ecosystem, we’re creating a fully integrated supply chain for automotive OEMs while also connecting battery manufacturers with recyclers to close the loop on battery manufacturing. We’re excited for the jobs of the future this will create for Bartow County and northwest Georgia, and we’re grateful for the support of our community and utility partners!”